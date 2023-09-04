28% of Puerto Vallarta Drivers Fail Random Breathalyzer Test Over The Weekend

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The fight against drunk driving continues to be a priority for the Municipal Transit sub-directorate in Puerto Vallarta, which not only hosts several awareness programs but also conducts special operations such as the “saving lives” breathalyzer to ensure road safety.
Alcohol consumption, combined with driving, remains a significant cause of road accidents. Recognizing the imminent danger, the sub-directorate initiated the breathalyzer operation, which is currently ongoing.
Officers set up a checkpoint on Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue and Revolución Avenue this past Friday in the Las Juntas delegation. Of the . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.