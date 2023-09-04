28% of Puerto Vallarta Drivers Fail Random Breathalyzer Test Over The Weekend

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The fight against drunk driving continues to be a priority for the Municipal Transit sub-directorate in Puerto Vallarta, which not only hosts several awareness programs but also conducts special operations such as the “saving lives” breathalyzer to ensure road safety.

Alcohol consumption, combined with driving, remains a significant cause of road accidents. Recognizing the imminent danger, the sub-directorate initiated the breathalyzer operation, which is currently ongoing.

Officers set up a checkpoint on Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue and Revolución Avenue this past Friday in the Las Juntas delegation. Of the . . .

