New Government Owned Airline Set to Begin Flights to Puerto Vallarta in November

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently announced that the revived airline, Mexicana de Aviación, will start operations in November, with Puerto Vallarta being one of its 20 domestic destinations. Flights will be departing from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

The declaration came during the President's fifth governmental report, where he shed light on the advancements and accomplishments of his administration over the past five years. He noted the crucial role played by the Navy and the Defense Secretariat in various developmental projects, which include the creation of ecological parks, hotel . . .

