31 new police join the Puerto Vallarta force, more than half are women

(Government Press Release) After successfully completing the Initial Training Course for Municipal Preventive Police, 31 new elements (18 women and 13 men) join the ranks of the Citizen Security Directorate to strengthen the tasks that, in this area, are carried out in Puerto Vallarta; always at the service and care of national and international residents and tourists.

This is the XVII Generation of the Academy, who for six months prepared themselves by putting their best effort, perseverance, responsibility, and ethics, and from this date, they begin their journey as policemen, wearing their uniform with pride and honor and with the responsibility involved in monitoring the security of our port.

Representing this generation, the new police officer, Judith Alejandra Araiza Rodríguez, highlighted the commitment of all of them to their community. “Rest assured that we will ensure the tranquility of all of you”, also saying those young people who also have this conviction of service to join the ranks of the corporation, “their doors are open for anyone who has the desire to be police”.

The director of Citizen Security, Retired Second Infantry Captain Luis Fernando Muñoz Ortega, stressed that these elements strengthen the state of force of this corporation, “from this moment they have on their shoulders the great responsibility of the care, protection, and security of their community and each of the national and international tourists who visit this emblematic tourist port on a daily basis”.

He specified that “today that they have decided to wear the uniform, insignia, and badge of this institution, they must be convinced that being a police officer will require total dedication to conducting themselves at all times with discipline, honesty, solidarity, and respect for human rights.”, and although along the way they may encounter situations that could make them give up, he called them to be police officers who make a difference and be an example for society.

After receiving their certificates issued by the Security Secretariat in Jalisco, Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, protested to the new elements, inviting them to act as good public servants, by always demonstrating the values ​​that this institution instilled in them and the vocation of service that made them choose to be a part of this honorable corporation.

This ceremony was attended by authorities from the different levels of government and relatives of the recent graduates. In the ceremony, recognitions were given to the elements Judith Alejandra Araiza Rodríguez, for her maximum performance and academic achievement of the Initial Training Program for Preventive Police; Hugo Alberto Rodríguez Villalobos, for his leadership, discipline, respect, and loyal cooperation in carrying out police duties; María Esmeralda Hernández Domínguez, for her perseverance and vocation in her initial training for preventive police.

As well as José Ernesto Martínez Martínez, for standing out in the physical-sports activities of the Initial Training Program for Preventive Police; and Gabriela de la Rosa López, for promoting police culture and identity through the preparation of a harangue and the anthem of the Municipal Police and Traffic Academy of the Directorate of Citizen Security.

