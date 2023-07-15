350 Soldiers Deployed in Guadalajara After Bomb Attack Claimed Six Lives and Left 14 Injured

July 15, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Guadalajara Sees Military Influx Following Deadly Blast.

Following a deadly explosion in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, last Tuesday, July 11, which claimed six lives and left 14 injured, the Mexican government has swiftly responded. As per a report from the Fifteenth Military Zone, 350 members of the Mexican Army have been dispatched to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. Their mission is to bolster local law enforcement and help stem the rising tide of crime plaguing the region.

These troops, part of the Joint Task Force, are well-known for their mobility, flexibility, and impressive arsenal of weapons, equipment, and specialized training. Their deployment typically follows a significant violent event, marking this incident as one of severe magnitude.

