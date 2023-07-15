Peso Power! A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing Trend

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Dollar Down, Peso Up! Unleash the Inside Scoop on How Mexico's Real Estate Market is Set to Flip the Script on Property Pricing - Is the pricing of real estate in dollars finally coming to an end?

A Monterrey-based startup, Doorvel, has unveiled a comprehensive market analysis that predicts a possible slowdown in dollarizing home prices, contingent upon a sustained strength of the peso against the dollar throughout 2023.

According to Doorvel, dollarization of the real estate sector is mainly seen in popular tourist hotspots like Los Cabos, Baja California; Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; Cancun, Quintana Roo; and Merida, Yucatan. This phenomenon also extends to luxury real estate markets in cities like Guadalajara, Jalisco; Monterrey, Nuevo León, and Mexico City.

So how does this impact the USD pricing trends on real estate in Mexico, according to Doorvel? And what does it mean for buyers?

