4.3 earthquake registered off the coast of Nayarit

This evening, July 22, 2021, at 6:43 local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 was recorded 120 km off the coast of Nayarit without any reports of perception or damage in the coastal areas of Nayarit or Puerto Vallarta.

According to authorities, the event did not warrant the activation of the seismic alert in the area.

On July 3, an earthquake of 5.6 was registered 87 km off the coast of Nayarit with tremors felt in Puerto Vallarta. There have been over 30 earthquakes off the Jalisco and Nayarit coast during the month of July. Some users of social networks reported having perceived the earthquake mildly on the Jalisco coast and in Nayarit on July 3, while several internet users said they had not noticed the earthquake.

Earthquake shaking tends to be amplified in soft soil conditions, according to John Ebel, the director of the Weston Observatory, which studies and monitors earthquakes. If you live near a landfill, you will likely feel shaking more strongly than if you live on rock formations, Ebel said.

Also, some buildings have a stronger tendency to shake more than others, Ebel said.

Human sensitivity to tremors is another factor that determines whether you will feel earthquake tremors, Ebel said. Humans have a natural sensitivity to feeling vibrations, but some are more sensitive than others, Ebel said.

