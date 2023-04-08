4.3 earthquake registered off the coast of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – An earthquake was registered in Puerto Vallarta just after midnight at 12:55 am this morning, with a magnitude of 4.3 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to preliminary information from the National Seismological Service (SSN), the epicenter of the telluric movement was located 295 km southwest of the city, and was not felt in Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta has experienced several significant earthquakes. One of the most notable occurred on September 19, 1985, when a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the region. The earthquake caused significant damage in Mexico City, which is located more than 500 kilometers away from Puerto Vallarta. However, the earthquake was also felt in Puerto Vallarta, and several buildings in the area were damaged.

Another notable earthquake occurred on October 9, 1995, when a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the region. The earthquake was centered near the town of Manzanillo, which is located approximately 200 kilometers south of Puerto Vallarta. The earthquake caused significant damage in Manzanillo and other nearby towns, but there were no reports of major damage or injuries in Puerto Vallarta.

In recent years, there have been several smaller earthquakes in the region. For example, on May 8, 2014, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck just offshore from Puerto Vallarta. The earthquake was felt in the city, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Most recently, on September 19, in 2022, Puerto Vallarta was struck by a 6.9 earthquake with an epicenter in Coalcomán, Michoacán, at 1:05 PM that caused mild damage across the city.

Trending news on PVDN