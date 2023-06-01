45 Bags of Human Remains Discovered in Jalisco

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – A chilling discovery of 45 bags filled with human remains in a deep ravine in the El Mirador del Bosque neighborhood of Zapopan has escalated the search for seven missing youths last seen at a local call center.

The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office confirmed late Wednesday that the gruesome discovery was made in the course of the investigation into the seven missing youths’ disappearance. The youths had been employed at an alleged call center located in the city.

Search teams first discovered the remains on Tuesday at two farm properties in the Jardines Vallarta and La Estancia neighborhoods of Zapopan. Forensic teams resumed the grim task of extraction on Wednesday, overcoming difficult terrain and low light conditions in a 40-meter-deep ravine situated on Sendero de Los Fresnos street in El Mirador del Bosque.

Authorities deployed the Zeus helicopter from the Guadalajara police department to aid in the extraction process. Additionally, staff from the prosecutor’s office, local police, and Zapopan Civil Protection were present.

“At the moment, it cannot be specified that the remains located in this area correspond to the seven call center workers who disappeared last week in Zapopan,” cautioned Prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez. Despite the troubling discovery, the search for the young individuals continues “uninterruptedly,” with hopes of finding them alive.

Méndez also noted that thorough forensic investigations will be performed on the remains. He urged for patience and discretion, stating that they cannot definitively tie the discovered remains to the missing youths who worked in La Estancia and Jardines Vallarta.

The incident has sparked a wave of protests in the city. On Wednesday, relatives of Sandra Analí Ramírez, a young woman last seen on Monday leaving her home for work, blocked Vallarta Avenue in Zapopan for the second consecutive day, demanding action and answers from the authorities.

The massive extraction operation will continue over the coming days until all bags are located and extracted, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Meanwhile, the anxious wait continues for the families of the seven missing youths, with the gruesome discovery adding a terrifying dimension to their plight.