45 Bags of Human Remains Discovered in Jalisco

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – A chilling discovery of 45 bags filled with human remains in a deep ravine in the El Mirador del Bosque neighborhood of Zapopan has escalated the search for seven missing youths last seen at a local call center.
The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office confirmed late Wednesday that the gruesome discovery was made in the course of the investigation into the seven missing youths’ disappearance. The youths had been employed at an alleged call center located in the city.
Search teams first discovered the remains on Tuesday at two farm properties in the Jardines Vallarta and La Estancia neighborhoods of Zapopan. Forensic teams resumed the grim task of extraction on Wednesday, overcoming difficult terrain and low light conditions in a 40-meter-deep ravine situated on Sendero de Los Fresnos street in El Mirador del Bosque.
Authorities deployed the Zeus helicopter from the Guadalajara police department to aid in the extraction process. Additionally, staff from the prosecutor’s office, local police, and Zapopan Civil Protection were present.
“At the moment, it cannot be specified that the remains located in this area correspond to the seven call center workers who disappeared last week in Zapopan,” cautioned Prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez. Despite the troubling discovery, the search for the young individuals continues “uninterruptedly,” with hopes of finding them alive.
Méndez also noted that thorough forensic investigations will be performed on the remains. He urged for patience and discretion, stating that they cannot definitively tie the discovered remains to the missing youths who worked in La Estancia and Jardines Vallarta.
The incident has sparked a wave of protests in the city. On Wednesday, relatives of Sandra Analí Ramírez, a young woman last seen on Monday leaving her home for work, blocked Vallarta Avenue in Zapopan for the second consecutive day, demanding action and answers from the authorities.
The massive extraction operation will continue over the coming days until all bags are located and extracted, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Meanwhile, the anxious wait continues for the families of the seven missing youths, with the gruesome discovery adding a terrifying dimension to their plight.
Trending News on PVDN
- Popocatépetl Volcano Exhibits Increased Activity; Yellow Phase 3 Alert Continues PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the past 24 hours, heightened activity was recorded from Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, with an alarming 315 exhalations detected, accompanied by water vapor, other volcanic gases, and ash, according to the Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC). Monitoring systems in place around the active stratovolcano also…
- ‘Kingdoms of Mexico’ Distinction Launches to Boost Tourist Destinations With European Influences Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Miguel Torruco Marqués, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), introduced the new 'Kingdoms of Mexico' distinction, a major initiative designed to enhance the appeal of Mexico's tourist communities on an international level. The announcement came during a presentation attended by the governors of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros; Baja California,…
- Puerto Vallarta Set to Celebrate 105th Anniversary as Municipality and 55th as a City with Grand Festivities PUERTO VALLARTA - The coastal paradise of Puerto Vallarta is poised to celebrate two landmark anniversaries: the 105th anniversary of its recognition as a municipality and the 55th anniversary of its elevation to city status, with a grand commemoration on May 31, 2023. The celebrations have been meticulously planned by the municipal government led by…
- Popocatépetl Volcano Resumes Activity; Authorities Maintain Alert Status PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After a period of relative calm last week, Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano resumed minor activity on Friday night and through Saturday night, as reported by the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC). This comes following significant explosions last weekend that put nearby communities on high alert. The resumed activity was characterized by minor…
- Two More Puerto Vallarta Beaches Are Awarded Blue Flags Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Puerto Vallarta is set to host six beaches awarded with the Blue Flag accreditation, an esteemed international recognition for high environmental and quality standards. The Blue Flag committee has reconfirmed the status for four previously certified beaches while conferring this prestigious title to two new beaches…
- LGBTIQ+ Community Member Disappears At Puerto Vallarta Pride PUERTO VALLARTA - A member of the local LGBTIQ+ community has gone missing under mysterious circumstances, inciting deep concern within the community and calls for immediate action from local authorities. Rubén Michel Castro Guizar, 32, a deaf individual, was last seen on the night of Thursday, May 25th, attending the Vallarta Pride march. His disappearance…
- SEAPAL Vallarta Launches New Vallarta II Tank to Reinforce Drinking Water Supply PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - SEAPAL Vallarta, the local water management authority, announced the successful integration and activation of the new Vallarta II Tank to its drinking water distribution system on Tuesday, May 30. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the availability of water in Vallarta homes, a pressing issue in the wake of the…
- Shocking Case of Animal Abuse in Mexico: Man Throws Dog into Boiling Fry Oil PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A disturbing incident of animal abuse has sent shockwaves throughout Mexico, as a man allegedly threw a dog into a pot of boiling oil, resulting in the animal's tragic death. Authorities have detained the suspect for the assault on the dog and have issued an additional arrest warrant on charges of…
- Trans Fats Ban in Mexico Will Prohibit the Sale of Cookies, Chips, Pizzas, and More in September Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Chamber of Deputies in Mexico has taken a critical step in the battle against heart disease, approving a decree that reforms the General Health Law to restrict the use of trans fats and oils. The move is predicted to save more than 13,000 lives per year, with these substances currently…
- Mothers Searching For Their Missing Children Uncover Presumed Clandesant Grave in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A team of mothers seeking their missing children made a chilling discovery on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta Saturday afternoon: a skeleton, fragments of bones, and several indications pointing towards a potential site of illegal body disposal. The area of discovery, located near the road to Viejo el Veladero, close to…