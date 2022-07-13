Covid 19 infections within the Puerto Vallarta city hall are increasing since currently, 45 workers are disabled due to having tested positive.
“Right now we have a total of 45 city council employees who have Covid, many of them are already on their way out, but they are employees who are out of circulation because they have Covid,” explained Salvador Flores, head of the Municipal Medical Services Directorate.
In recent weeks, the doctor by profession had already warned about this new wave of infections, which continues.
“Here we test people, we give them recommendations, if they come out positive, we consult them and if they only have pharyngitis or something else, we also give them a prescription,” he added.
The doctor exemplified that in just one morning around 60 Covid tests are carried out, of which 25 are positive, “that is, there are many cases, you just have to take into account, very importantly, that the symptoms are already minimal and the complications are also minimal, but if there are people who have not been vaccinated and those can be complicated,” he added.
In such a way he reiterated the call to the population to continue with the biosecurity measures that are implemented from the beginning of the pandemic in order to avoid further contagion and, if they have not been vaccinated, go to apply the biological.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- After a decade of waiting, Jalisco will start exporting avocados to the U.S this month After 10 years of waiting, Jalisco received authorization from the United States Department of Agriculture for the formal import of Jalisco avocados into its territory, informed the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) in the entity, Ana Lucía Camacho Seville. The official pointed out that exports of this product to the…
- 45 employees at Puerto Vallarta City Hall tested positive for COVID Covid 19 infections within the Puerto Vallarta city hall are increasing since currently, 45 workers are disabled due to having tested positive. “Right now we have a total of 45 city council employees who have Covid, many of them are already on their way out, but they are employees who are out of circulation because…
- Puerto Vallarta still remains popular with television productions The natural beauties and various attractions that Puerto Vallarta has, represent a magnet for film and television production companies, an industry that has marked the destination this year with various recordings, three of which recently concluded. Ludvig Estrada Virgen, director of Tourism and Economic Development, stressed that the recordings represent an important economic benefit for…
- Seven out of ten COVID tests are positive in Mexico, highier than beginning of pandemic The health authorities have confirmed that Mexico is in the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, even having a higher positivity than the first peaks of cases at the beginning of the pandemic. According to the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave) at the end of epidemiological week 25 of 2022, almost seven out of 10 COVID-19…
- Puerto Vallarta airport registers more than 3 million visitors During the first half of 2022, more than 3 million people traveled to or from Puerto Vallarta by air, which represents a marked recovery of this tourist destination compared to 2019, prior to the pandemic. According to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, concessionaire of the Puerto Vallarta air terminal (Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport),…