45 employees at Puerto Vallarta City Hall tested positive for COVID

Covid 19 infections within the Puerto Vallarta city hall are increasing since currently, 45 workers are disabled due to having tested positive.

“Right now we have a total of 45 city council employees who have Covid, many of them are already on their way out, but they are employees who are out of circulation because they have Covid,” explained Salvador Flores, head of the Municipal Medical Services Directorate.

In recent weeks, the doctor by profession had already warned about this new wave of infections, which continues.

“Here we test people, we give them recommendations, if they come out positive, we consult them and if they only have pharyngitis or something else, we also give them a prescription,” he added.

The doctor exemplified that in just one morning around 60 Covid tests are carried out, of which 25 are positive, “that is, there are many cases, you just have to take into account, very importantly, that the symptoms are already minimal and the complications are also minimal, but if there are people who have not been vaccinated and those can be complicated,” he added.

In such a way he reiterated the call to the population to continue with the biosecurity measures that are implemented from the beginning of the pandemic in order to avoid further contagion and, if they have not been vaccinated, go to apply the biological.

