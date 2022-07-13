Mexico registers 36,334 COVID cases in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported 36,334 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which totaled 6,301,645 total cases. In addition, it reported that 92 new deaths from the disease were registered, which accumulated 326,189 deaths in the country.

The agency highlighted that in epidemiological week 27, which runs from July 3 to 9, a daily average of 18,313 infections and 12 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded.

They also stressed that hospital occupancy of general beds is at 15%; for people in a critical situation who require a mechanical ventilator, five percent.

SSa also presented the confirmed cases accumulated by state of residence, the first 10 entities with the highest number of cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla, and Sonora, which together make up 65% of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

