485 People Are Registered as Missing in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Since 1962, a shocking total of 897 people have gone missing in Puerto Vallarta, a trend that has put the region in the grip of a growing crisis. According to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (RNPDNO), of the missing, 671 are men and 226 are women.

Although 412 people, representing 45.9% of the total, have been located over the years, the whereabouts of 485 people, accounting for 54% of disappearances, remain unknown, according to federal and state data.

Jalisco, home to Puerto Vallarta, currently holds the grim distinction . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...