Mexico Braces for 2024 Hurricane Season Amid Forecasts of Increased Activity

Mexico has officially entered another hurricane season, facing the looming threat of tropical storms set to test its coastal defenses. With memories of Hurricane Otis, a category five monster that ravaged Guerrero in October 2023, still fresh, the nation remains vigilant as the season approaches. From the Gulf of California to the Yucatan Peninsula, the country's extensive coastlines provide fertile ground for the formation of these destructive storms, a natural occurrence fueled by warm ocean waters. The hurricane season typically spans from May to November, coinciding with the period when sea temperatures surpass 26ºC.