Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - During the tenure of the current state administration in Jalisco, Mexico, a concerning trend has emerged with the disappearance of 160 foreign individuals, out of which only 54 have been successfully located. The National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons confirms that the fate of 106 individuals remains unknown, casting a shadow over the state's security conditions, particularly for expatriates.

Rogelio Barba, a member of the University of Guadalajara’s Analysis Committee on Disappearances, highlights an alarming pattern. Most victims are North Americans perceived as affluent, making them targets for organized crime. "Disappearance . . .

