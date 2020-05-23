674 crew members repatriated from cruise ship in Puerto Vallarta

For the third consecutive day, Jalisco supports the Dutch cruise ship Koningsdam with a humanitarian effort during the COVID -19 pandemic. So far Jalisco has supported the repatriation of 674 crew members from the ship

Last Wednesday, May 20 at 1:00 p.m., the Koningsdam cruise ship docked at the Puerto Vallarta pier requesting support so that its crew members could disembark and return to their countries of origin.

The Government of Jalisco responded to their request and, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) and federal authorities, have carried out the humanitarian work.

On Friday, at 7:25 p.m., with 414 crew members, the third landing operation was carried out under review, both for the crew members and their baggage using canine elements from the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar), The National Service for Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (Senasica) and the Customs Agency in Puerto Vallarta.

The crew was transferred from the dock in several buses to the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport to travel home.

The flight of the first group of 88 crew departed yesterday at 10:35 p.m., the second consisting of 281 took off today for Belgrade at 2:33 p.m. and 45 more flew from Puerto Vallarta to Mexico City.

On Thursday, May 21, 73 crew members were repatriated from Puerto Vallarta to Mexico City (CDMX) to later travel to Amsterdam. In addition, on Friday, May 22, 187 crew members who disembarked in the port, returned to their places of origin divided into two groups: 171 crew members traveled from Puerto Vallarta to Barbados and the second consisting of 16, their trip was from Puerto Vallarta to the Mexico City.

The operations are led by the Jalisco Ministry of Health, in agreement with SCT authorities, Semar, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, the National Institute of Migration (INM), the Federal Ministry of Health (SSA), the Ministry of Jalisco Tourism (Secturjal) and the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit (UEPCBJ), among other government institutions.