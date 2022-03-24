73.4% of people in Puerto Vallarta feel safe in the city, a record high

During the first quarter of the new administration of Puerto Vallarta mayor, Luis Alberto “El Profe” Michel, the levels of perception of security among citizens are increasing.
According to the Massive Caller polling house, during the first months, the perception of security grew in the municipality. In addition, according to the latest Survey of Mayors carried out at the end of January, Luis Alberto Michel was ranked as the second mayor whose municipality has the lowest levels of insecurity. He is only below the government of Adrián Ruvalcaba, mayor of Cuajimalpa, in Mexico City.
Some citizens interviewed already notice the changes. For example, Rodrigo Estrada comments that an improvement in the security of the neighborhoods and the port, in general, is already perceived. “With this, it is seen that the municipal mayor is doing a good job and that he is just beginning.”
Raúl López points out that “the security problem is very complex and not only affects Puerto Vallarta but all of Mexico. But improvements are seen because there is more vigilance. And Mayor Michel is very precise in working so that the families of Vallarta can live in peace and tranquility.”
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
On the other hand, the last Inegi National Urban Public Security Survey confirmed a rebound in the increase in the perception of security in Vallarta. Between October and December 2021, 73.4% of Vallartans answered that they felt safe.
In comparison, between October and December 2018, only 61.3% of citizens had that perception.
“Security in my neighborhood has improved, now there are patrols more frequently,” says Enedina Vargas.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Seeking to strengthen ties with Russia, Mexico forms the ‘Russian Friendship Committee’ A half-dozen legislators from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party joined Wednesday in creating a congressional “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee,” almost a month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. It was the latest in a string of events that suggest there is some sympathy for Russia in Mexico’s ruling party, despite the invasion. About two…
- 73.4% of people in Puerto Vallarta feel safe in the city, a record high During the first quarter of the new administration of Puerto Vallarta mayor, Luis Alberto “El Profe” Michel, the levels of perception of security among citizens are increasing. According to the Massive Caller polling house, during the first months, the perception of security grew in the municipality. In addition, according to the latest Survey of Mayors…
- Cost of Living is the #1 Reason Expats Live in Mexico Cost of living is the #1 reason expats live in Mexico. Our new Expats In Mexico 2022 Survey reveals that when asked to choose why they make Mexico their home, nearly one-quarter of all expats who participated in this year’s study chose low cost of living as the main reason, although the Mexican lifestyle and…
- Puerto Vallarta expects nearly 200 cruise ships this year Cruise activity in Puerto Vallarta is clearly recovering and 196 cruises are expected this year, that is, 70 percent of the 280 that were registered prior to the pandemic. So far this year, 61 arrivals have been registered. In January 18 cruises arrived, February 19 and March 19, when only 23 were expected during the…
- Mexican president dismisses environmentalists as he destroys jaguar habitats for train project A group of Mexican singers, actors and environmentalists have issued a public protest against plans to cut down a swath of low jungle between Cancun and Tulum to build a tourist train line. In a series of videos, more than a dozen celebrities ask President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to stop the project, which requires…