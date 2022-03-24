73.4% of people in Puerto Vallarta feel safe in the city, a record high

During the first quarter of the new administration of Puerto Vallarta mayor, Luis Alberto “El Profe” Michel, the levels of perception of security among citizens are increasing.

According to the Massive Caller polling house, during the first months, the perception of security grew in the municipality. In addition, according to the latest Survey of Mayors carried out at the end of January, Luis Alberto Michel was ranked as the second mayor whose municipality has the lowest levels of insecurity. He is only below the government of Adrián Ruvalcaba, mayor of Cuajimalpa, in Mexico City.

Some citizens interviewed already notice the changes. For example, Rodrigo Estrada comments that an improvement in the security of the neighborhoods and the port, in general, is already perceived. “With this, it is seen that the municipal mayor is doing a good job and that he is just beginning.”

Raúl López points out that “the security problem is very complex and not only affects Puerto Vallarta but all of Mexico. But improvements are seen because there is more vigilance. And Mayor Michel is very precise in working so that the families of Vallarta can live in peace and tranquility.”

On the other hand, the last Inegi National Urban Public Security Survey confirmed a rebound in the increase in the perception of security in Vallarta. Between October and December 2021, 73.4% of Vallartans answered that they felt safe.

In comparison, between October and December 2018, only 61.3% of citizens had that perception.

“Security in my neighborhood has improved, now there are patrols more frequently,” says Enedina Vargas.

