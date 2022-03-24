Puerto Vallarta expects nearly 200 cruise ships this year

Cruise activity in Puerto Vallarta is clearly recovering and 196 cruises are expected this year, that is, 70 percent of the 280 that were registered prior to the pandemic.

So far this year, 61 arrivals have been registered. In January 18 cruises arrived, February 19 and March 19, when only 23 were expected during the first three months of the year.

In addition to these arrivals, the Disney shipping company has announced its return to Puerto Vallarta for the fall, according to the head of the Vallarta Tourism Trust, Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco.

Puerto Vallarta is one of the leading destinations in the cruise industry in Mexico, where biosecurity measures are strictly applied and this is recognized by shipping companies.

This situation reflects the confidence that the shipping sector is having in this destination, which was characterized during the pandemic as a humanitarian port.

