Puerto Vallarta Beaches Under Yellow Flag Warnings

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The yellow flag has been placed on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, as the city welcomes thousands of tourists seeking a tropical getaway during the festive December holidays.

In light of this influx, the dedicated lifeguards of the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection and the vigilant Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all beachgoers. Their efforts are in close coordination with the Secretary of the Navy and Civil Protection of Jalisco, with the primary objective of providing comprehensive security and surveillance while conducting vital prevention work.

