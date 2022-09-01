VACATION RENTALS

90% chance of new tropical storm forming off the coast of Jalisco in the next 24-hours

September 1, 2022
The National Weather Service monitors two low-pressure zones located in the Pacific Ocean; the first, with a 90 percent (%) chance to evolve into a tropical cyclone in the 48-hour forecast was located approximately 470 kilometers (km) southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and is moving northwest at 16 . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

