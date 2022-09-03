A dog on the runway stops all flights at Mexico City International Airport

Landing and takeoff operations at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) were suspended for almost an hour on the night of this Friday, September 2, due to the presence of a dog on the runways.

The first reports of the suspension of operations at the AICM occurred through social networks.

Passengers posted complaints that their flights were unable to take off, while others, whose destination was Mexico City, indicated that their flights had been diverted to nearby airports.

“Several aircraft have begun to divert to their alternate airports in Querétaro, Bajío, and Morelia. The first frequency reports indicate that the runway closure NOTAM at the AICM will be in effect until 01:50Z,” the @Enel_Aire account published on its Twitter profile.

Reports via Twitter continued. Users who were about to start their takeoff have reported that the pilot of their aircraft informed them of the closure of operations due to the presence of a loose dog.

“The pilot just told us that the @AICM_mx is closed because a puppy escaped and is on the loose on the runway,” wrote the user @J0r_MC.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN