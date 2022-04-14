A few free things to do in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is one of the main destinations with a lot of free activities to do with the family. So if you are looking for a place to enjoy and save some money, this is the ideal place.

Release of Sea Turtles

The Boca de Tomates Tortuguero Camp is one of the best free events in the bay. This site is located on the beach near the airport, and it is where they allow you to live the experience of releasing turtles.

It should be noted that before launching a sea turtle into the water, you will first learn a lot about these beautiful aquatic animals that nest on the west coast of Mexico.

This organization regularly posts on its Facebook page when the babies are ready to be released. And with the purpose of promoting the conservation of this species, the launches are free events, although a small donation helps to protect this endangered species.

Puerto Vallarta Beaches

There is a wide variety of beaches in Puerto Vallarta to explore, from the secluded shores of the south, through the popular spots in the center and the surf towns to the north. In addition, access to these beaches is completely free.

Chase the waterfalls

In Puerto Vallarta, the most picturesque hiking and walking tours are around the rivers and beaches of Puerto Vallarta to the hidden waterfalls. Although you can also do these activities with a guide, some travelers choose to go without them.

There are tours that take you to the south of the city, where the Palo María river is that reaches a beautiful waterfall, and from the beaches of Colomitos, Quimixto, and Yelapa, you can walk inland to more waterfalls.

Performing these activities in Puerto Vallarta is good training and an opportunity to feel the tranquility of nature.

Emblematic Places of the Center

In downtown Puerto Vallarta, you will find historical places and jungle oases. You can also walk through the cobblestone streets and the Malecón, where you will see life-size statues, the Voladores de Papantla, the emblematic Coronada Cathedral, and local markets.

You can also make a stop at the Cuale River and walk under the bridge, toward the jungle island. Of course, walking up to the mirador is always recommended to see the sunset.

Take a Salsa Class

Live Cuban music streams from La Bodeguita del Medio to the Malecon every night, as salsa dancers vibrate and dance in the venue. You can always join in the fun though and take one of the free classes held.

