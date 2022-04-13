Thousands of vacationers arrive on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta

With an occupancy rate of over 90 percent, thousands of tourists are coming to Puerto Vallarta to enjoy this holiday period of Holy Week and Easter.
The arrival of tourists began on Monday, but since this Wednesday the flow of foreign vehicles to the city has increased, so it is expected that the occupation will reach 100 percent between the course of this Wednesday and tomorrow Thursday.
The restaurant sector is reported ready to serve all diners; while the hotelier works to satisfy the needs of all tourists.
On average, 80 vehicles per minute enter the city; on the other hand, about 60 leave, but this depends on the existing flow between the Riviera Nayarit and this tourist destination.
Even the itinerant trade is registering an increase in its sales.
“Tourists are already missing having a full house, it is very good to be able to recover from the pandemic,” said a burrita vendor located at the entrance to the city.
Puerto Vallarta is one of the favorite destinations, both for national and foreign tourists, according to specialists in the field who analyze the tourist flow in various parts of the world.
