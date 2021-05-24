A Review: “I Want It All: The Freddie Mercury Story” in Puerto Vallarta

The entertainment scene in Puerto Vallarta has been evolving over the years from local and ex-pat talent to international, world-class offerings. We are now the beneficiaries of a wide range of talent and musical genres. Roy Gomez Cruz arrived last season at The Palm Cabaret with his Queen Live Forever show that took performance to a new level in P.V. This season Roy headlined for the entire season with Queen Live Forever.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Roy has now introduced his show, I Want it All: The Freddie Mercury Story as a late-season smash hit. Once again, Roy delivers powerful vocals, Queen hits and an incredible live entertainment experience. I Want It All is a breathtaking musical event that you won’t soon forget!

I Want It All takes you on an energetic, visual and emotional journey through the songs and life events that made Freddie Mercury larger than life. Roy Gomez Cruz’s powerful vocals and unbelievable impersonation bring you as close as you’ll ever be to the rock icon of all times. Roy’s professional musical and performance training really shines through in this show. Not only does he sing every song authentically, but his costumes, style, persona and audience engagement all measure up to the legendary Freddie Mercury. He’s as good if not better than the recent movie portrayal of Freddie. Several times during the night, Roy also accompanies himself on the piano, just like the iconic Freddie Mercury did in his concerts.

The audience was totally engaged in last night’s performance as they sang along to Queen’s greatest hits. With incredible video footage of Queen concerts and interviews in the background, the show entertained and educated the audience about this totally unique and groundbreaking star. We felt sadness as we saw the movie film clip about Freddie’s battle with AIDS and the ultimate loss of such a groundbreaking Rock Star. The concert took us through Freddie’s transformation into an eternal legend!

The Palm Cabaret’s Mark Rome recently commented, “This is much more than just a show. I have never seen audiences embrace and enjoy a performance like this. Absolute magic happens with this unforgettable tribute to Freddie and Queen.” And I would completely agree after seeing this performance which took each of us on a memorable, musical journey. To take on the challenge of portraying such an extraordinary musical icon is no small task and Roy does it as perfectly and with the energy and passion of the legend.

Throughout the performance we experienced hits like, “I Want It All,” “Under Pressure,” “The Show Must Go On” and “I Want to Break Free,” with the classic reenactment of the Queen cross-dressing video. We also enjoyed classics like, “Somebody to Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” And of course the best known of all his songs, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was a highlight of the evening.

Joining Roy through the entire performance were performance actors Maru Prado Conti and Demian Matteo Erdocia, who danced, acted and sang. They added another fabulous dimension to the show.

Roy Gomez Cruz has years of successful participation in Queen Tribute shows. He has a master’s degree in Communications, specifically examining Cirque du Soleil as a cultural industry of global reach. He has fully immersed himself in artistic creation and performance. From a musical family, Roy grew up loving the band Queen and knew all their music.

Roy considers it a great honor to pay tribute to such a legendary performer as Freddie Mercury. Larger than life, Freddie was a complex artist who is a challenge to portray. Roy sees every show as a wonderful privilege to honor and share the music and the persona of Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Don’t miss the performance of I Want It All: The Freddie Mercury Story on May 21, 25 & 28 at 9 pm. Experience the music of Queen delivered in one of the most amazing tribute performances you’ll ever see!

Entertainment at The Palm Cabaret continues through May and possibly beyond. You can see The Royals on May 27 & 30 at 9 pm. I Want It All, The Freddie Mercury Story (Roy Cruz) happens on May 21, 25 & 28 at 9 pm. This is Gaga (Maru Prado Conti) is on May 22, 24 & 29 at 9 pm and May 26 at 7 pm. American Idol Finalist, Effie Passero, delivers her exciting show on May 27 at 7 pm. And drag star extraordinaire, Sutton Lee Seymour, returns on May 26 at 9 pm & May 29 and 30 at 7 pm. Next week is Pride Week in Vallarta, so make sure to see some of the fantastic performances that are included in this celebration!

The Palm Cabaret has adopted safety measures to protect your health. With a retractable roof and new filter air system along with Plexiglas barriers in place, you can rest assured that your well-being is their priority.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased at The Palm’s box office at Olas Altas 508, or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com.