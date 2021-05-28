A Review: “This is Gaga” is One of the Best Shows Ever in Vallarta

This is the show that you’ve been waiting for and it will thrill you beyond belief. “This is Gaga” starring Maru Prado Conti delivers a fantastic musical tribute to the legendary Lady Gaga and creatively expresses in video, song, and dance her incredible body of work.

With The Starboys dancers(Alejandro Moran-Choreographer, Carlos Duque, Santiago Trujillo Luiger Paez, Oswaldo Chacon, Paul Rodriguez, Pedro Izazaga), backup singers (Tonny Kenneth, Christian Lopez), performer Demian Mateo Erdocia and spectacular special effects along with Maru’s stunning vocals, and showmanship, “This is Gaga” is a winner from start to finish. Word has been getting around about just how fabulous this show is and it’s no exaggeration to say that it’s ONE OF THE BEST performances that Vallarta audiences have ever seen.

You’ll hear all the favorites that have made Lady Gaga a living legend, like The Edge of Glory, Alejandro, Shallow, A Million Reasons, The Perfect Illusion and Bad Romance. With authentic Gaga videos playing in the background, Maru and her performers deliver their tribute version of each song in the most exhilarating and inspiring way imaginable. The costumes, choreography, creative dance and vocals are all close to perfection.

This is a show that deserves to be in Vegas or NYC, yet we are incredibly blessed to enjoy it here in our little piece of paradise. “This is Gaga” is a late-season hit. For Pride Week, there are 3 performances with the final Pride show on Saturday, May 29th at 9 pm. “This is Gaga” has been selling out on a regular basis, so consider getting your tickets ahead of time. The Palm Cabaret is pleased to announce that due to the popularity of “This is Gaga,” the show will be held over through the month of June. You can see “This is Gaga” every Saturday night at 9 pm at The Palm.

Maru Prado Conti, from Rosario, Argentina, has performed in musical theater, participating in The Beauty and the Beast in Buenos Aires, as well as other musical theater. Maru is also a vocal coach and has a company called “Tu Experiencia Broadway.”

Lady Gaga is known for her image reinventions and musical versatility. She began performing as a teenager, singing at open mic nights and acting in school plays. Gaga rose to prominence with her debut studio album, The Fame, and its chart-topping singles Just Dance and Poker Face. The album was later reissued to include “The Fame Monster” (2009), which yielded the successful singles Bad Romance, Telephone and Alejandro.

Experience the style, vocals and incredible choreography of ‘This is Gaga’ as Maru Prado Conti becomes Lady Gaga to the utter delight of her audiences. ‘This Is Gaga’ takes The Palm Cabaret stage on Saturday, May 29th at 9 pm and every Saturday night in June. You can check out the schedule for future shows at The Palm Cabaret’s website. Maru also appears in “The Royals” every Thursday at 9 pm and in “I Want It All: The Freddie Mercury Story” on Fridays at 9 pm at The Palm.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at The Palm’s box office at Olas Altas 508, or online at thepalmcabaret.com. For your safety, the venue has added ventilation, social distancing, masks, and reduced capacity. This means you can feel comfortable while enjoying all of the great performances at The Palm Cabaret.