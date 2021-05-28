Tracking two tropical disturbances in the Pacific

Shower activity is limited in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 1000 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. This system is moving west-northwestward at about 10 mph and some slow development is possible during the next few days before it moves into a drier and more stable airmass early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

A trough of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of Acapulco, Mexico. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves slowly west-northwestward to the south of Mexico.