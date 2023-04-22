Adjust Your Budget! Mexican Electricity Prices to Increase by 7.1% in 2023, Starting Next Month

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has announced that the cost of energy will increase by 7.1% this year compared to last year, due to tariff adjustments that will take effect in May.
However, the federal government has also announced a subsidy for rates in 20 states, including Jalisco, where average summer temperatures reach or exceed 30 degrees Celsius.
Last May, consumers paid 0.902 pesos for every 75-kilowatt hours of energy consumed. As of May this year, users will need to pay 0.969 pesos for the same amount of energy.
The adjustment program indicates that the cost per 75 kWh will be 1.011 pesos by December. However, from May 1 to October 31, Jalisco and the other 19 states will receive a special subsidy.
The Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is a state-owned electric utility company in Mexico. It was founded in 1937 and is responsible for generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity to customers throughout the country. The CFE is one of the largest electric utilities in Latin America and serves more than 44 million customers.
The CFE operates a diverse range of power generation facilities, including fossil fuel plants, hydroelectric plants, and renewable energy facilities. It also operates a transmission and distribution network that spans more than 1.1 million kilometers and is responsible for the delivery of electricity to customers across Mexico.
The CFE plays a critical role in Mexico’s energy sector and is responsible for ensuring that the country has a reliable and secure supply of electricity. In recent years, the CFE has faced challenges from increasing competition in Mexico’s energy market, as well as changes in government policies related to energy.
