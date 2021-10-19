Air arrivals in Puerto Vallarta increase 7.5% from pre-pandemic levels in September

The economic recovery of Puerto Vallarta continues after the COVID-19 pandemic crippled tourism worldwide. The city has achieved historical numbers in flight arrivals for the month of September and breaks pre-pandemic levels.
According to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the International Airport in Puerto Vallarta recorded an increase of 7.5 percent in the arrival of visitors compared to 2019, and 98.9 percent in contrast to 2020.
There were 259,400 passengers in September of this year, compared to 241,200 in 2019, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, which reaffirm that this sun and beach destination has earned the trust of travelers, highlights Tourism Promotion Trust (Fidetur).
The volume of seats offered during the month of September 2021 increased 38.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
Recently the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, (a survey conducted by the TripAdvisor platform), recognized Puerto Vallarta in the Top 5 of the most popular national destinations.
Likewise, it recognized the Malecón and the Romantic Zone as the most sought-after attractions in the destination by travelers, as well as other attractions of tour companies such as Vallarta Adventures and Canopy River.
The excellent management of health protocols has allowed national and international tourists to safely choose Puerto Vallarta as the perfect place to enjoy a pleasant vacation with confidence in regards to protecting their health.
Recently, the travel expert site Expedia, confirmed that Puerto Vallarta is among the main searches of Canadians to escape from the severe cold during the winter season after Canada decided to open flights to non-essential travel.
The same platform confirmed that Americans chose Puerto Vallarta among their main destinations to celebrate Thanksgiving and New Year, which confirms the positioning of the Friendliest City in the World.
“Without a doubt, we will have an important recovery in the next winter season in the destination, having high expectations that are reaffirmed with the data from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, the hotel reservations that are increasing, a successful resumption of flights from Canada and the United States, as well as a 100% recovery in national frequencies and the new routes that we have been announcing”, assured Luis Villaseñor, General Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust.
