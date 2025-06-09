Ajijic Student Raises Funds for SIMOC 2025 Singapore Competition

/ Ajijic, Ana Sofía Angulo, Education, Fundraising, LIMATEJ, Mathematics competition, OMRCh, SIMCC, SIMOC 2025, Singapore / By

Ajijic sixth grader Ana Sofía Angulo is raising 100,000 pesos to cover travel and lodging for SIMOC 2025 Singapore. Discover how you can support her journey.

Twelve-year-old Ana Sofía Angulo Medele from Ajijic is raising 100,000 pesos to cover travel and lodging for the SIMOC 2025 Singapore Competition. After earning spots through state and national rounds, she needs community support to reach Singapore from July 5 to 8.

Ana Sofía advanced from local contests to the international stage by winning at the Jalisco State Mathematical League (LIMATEJ) and earning a bronze medal at the Singapore and Asian Schools Math Competition (SIMCC). She first discovered her talent at the Chapala Riverside Math Olympiad (OMRCh), where she placed in the top ranks among her peers.

Currently a sixth grader at Saúl Rodiles Piña Elementary School, Ana Sofía credits her rapid progress to private coaching from Monserrat Terríquez, a longtime friend of her family. “I’ve competed in about five math contests and placed well,” she said. “This is my first international challenge, and I’m excited to learn from students around the world.”

Principal Alelí Madrigal Sahagún said the school had never fielded an international competitor before. “Ana Sofía’s dedication shows every child can reach beyond our classrooms,” she noted. To help cover expenses, the school plans raffles, outreach to international partners, and possibly a community fair later this summer.

The fundraising drive offers prizes including round-trip flights to Cancun, hotel brunches at Casa del Sol, and full-body massages. Those interested in buying raffle tickets or offering other aid can call 33 2122 8783. Donations may also be sent via BBVA to account 4152313834435344—please include your name in the concept—or online at GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayuda-a-sofia-a-llegar-a-singapur.

On May 23, Mexico marked Student Day, a holiday established in 1930 after UNAM students won university autonomy. Organizers chose the date to honor their strike that spring and celebrate young scholars nationwide.

Ana Sofía hopes to pursue a career rooted in mathematics. “I want a job that uses math every day,” she said, “though I’m still exploring my options.” She left a message for her classmates: “Work hard and go after whatever you set your mind to.”

Ajijic sixth grader Ana Sofía Angulo is raising 100,000 pesos to cover travel and lodging for SIMOC 2025 Singapore. Discover . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • two_pac_7d0-png-900×533–06-06-2025_06_12_AMFujiwhara effect Pacific storms could shape Barbara and Cosme off Jalisco Coast The Fujiwhara effect Pacific storms could alter the paths of Barbara and Cosme, raising coastal risks for Mexico’s Pacific states this week. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has identified two developing low‐pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean that could grow into tropical storms named Barbara and Cosme. Their close proximity raises the possibility of a…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • expats in mexicoDiscover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Discover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination in 2025, offering affordability, quality healthcare, vibrant communities, and diverse lifestyle options. Learn about top expat hotspots and what makes Mexico stand out in the Global Retirement Index. A new report confirms what many expats already know: Mexico stands out as…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top