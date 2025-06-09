Ajijic Student Raises Funds for SIMOC 2025 Singapore Competition

Ajijic sixth grader Ana Sofía Angulo is raising 100,000 pesos to cover travel and lodging for SIMOC 2025 Singapore. Discover how you can support her journey.

Twelve-year-old Ana Sofía Angulo Medele from Ajijic is raising 100,000 pesos to cover travel and lodging for the SIMOC 2025 Singapore Competition. After earning spots through state and national rounds, she needs community support to reach Singapore from July 5 to 8.

Ana Sofía advanced from local contests to the international stage by winning at the Jalisco State Mathematical League (LIMATEJ) and earning a bronze medal at the Singapore and Asian Schools Math Competition (SIMCC). She first discovered her talent at the Chapala Riverside Math Olympiad (OMRCh), where she placed in the top ranks among her peers.

Currently a sixth grader at Saúl Rodiles Piña Elementary School, Ana Sofía credits her rapid progress to private coaching from Monserrat Terríquez, a longtime friend of her family. “I’ve competed in about five math contests and placed well,” she said. “This is my first international challenge, and I’m excited to learn from students around the world.”

Principal Alelí Madrigal Sahagún said the school had never fielded an international competitor before. “Ana Sofía’s dedication shows every child can reach beyond our classrooms,” she noted. To help cover expenses, the school plans raffles, outreach to international partners, and possibly a community fair later this summer.

The fundraising drive offers prizes including round-trip flights to Cancun, hotel brunches at Casa del Sol, and full-body massages. Those interested in buying raffle tickets or offering other aid can call 33 2122 8783. Donations may also be sent via BBVA to account 4152313834435344—please include your name in the concept—or online at GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayuda-a-sofia-a-llegar-a-singapur.

On May 23, Mexico marked Student Day, a holiday established in 1930 after UNAM students won university autonomy. Organizers chose the date to honor their strike that spring and celebrate young scholars nationwide.

Ana Sofía hopes to pursue a career rooted in mathematics. “I want a job that uses math every day,” she said, “though I’m still exploring my options.” She left a message for her classmates: “Work hard and go after whatever you set your mind to.”