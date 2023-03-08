All hands on deck for four missing Americans in Mexico, but not a finger lifted for thousands of missing Mexicans

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The disappearance of four Americans in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, was investigated by Mexican authorities as a matter of priority; In approximately 90 hours they found the body of two of them and the rest alive, in addition, they arrested one of the alleged kidnappers.

Although the good news was celebrated, it has also been criticized by many, among them the loved ones of Pedro Carrizales “El Mijis”, who regretted that the Government’s actions are not the same with national victims.

Imagine how things might be different for over 100,000 missing and killed Mexicans over the past six years if the government treated them with the same urgency that they cared about missing Americans.

Through social networks, many have shown their discontent, accusing that there are thousands of cases of missing persons that have not been investigated with the priority that they showed to the citizens of the United States.

The loved ones of “El Mijis”, who control the official account of the deceased, attacked the authorities, “Mijis needed to be North American so that the Tamaulipas prosecutor’s office would find him alive and not a month later tied up and burned due to an ‘accident'”

The activist and former deputy disappeared on January 31, 2022, when he was on his way to Monterrey, for which a search file was immediately issued; he was last seen at a hotel in Saltillo, Coahuila, from where he left aboard a red van.

In March the authorities located a lifeless body with characteristics similar to “El Mijis”. Later, relatives confirmed that it was him. The Prosecutor’s Office closed the case stating that he had suffered a vehicle accident.

They later accused wrongdoing, suspecting that it had been a murder made up of a car mishap. The wife said in an interview with Radio Formula that the last connection of the “El Mijis” phone was on February 15, that is, 12 days after the alleged accident.

Lilly Téllez, a senator from the National Action Party ( PAN ), celebrated that they located the Americans, two of them alive, but expressed her outrage over the cases of nationals that remain unresolved.

“I am pleased with the release of two US kidnapping victims in Matamoros. I am outraged by the mass murder of two more victims. It shocks me that the government only prosecutes criminals under foreign pressure. We Mexicans live in absolute defenselessness.”

Likewise, some journalists joined the condemnation. Ciro Gómez Leyva closed his news program by questioning if the Mexican authorities investigated with the same zeal they put into locating the four Americans, how many fewer dead and missing would there be in Mexico.

José Cárdenas pointed out that the events occurred “at the worst moment” since the US authorities insist on classifying the cartels as terrorists and regretted that “four gringos create more mobilization than the 148,168 Mexicans killed so far in the current presidential administration”.

Various users of social networks condemned that the authorities have placed emphasis on the case of the Americans because they are foreigners and because of the call made by the White House.

“Justice in Mexico is only for the rich or foreigners or politicians, for those of us who pay taxes and are Mexicans they just ignore us!”

