All taxis and transportation platforms will use QR codes in Puerto Vallarta for users to verify driver credentials

The Governor of Jalisco reported on Friday that a registry will be implemented in Puerto Vallarta for vehicles that offer transportation services, which will allow the identification, monitoring, and verification of the identity of drivers, in addition to the fact that all vehicles will have a QR code where all the data of the unit will be available to every passenger to ensure the unit they are traveling in is registered with the proper licensing.

“It has not been easy to change a public transport system that was plagued by irregularities in the concessions. We are aware that a destination like Puerto Vallarta is evolving thanks to the high demand in the tourism sector, we continue to compete with other destinations to attract more investment and generate more jobs. And with this registry in which we rely on the use of technology, all the procedures will be streamlined because the intervention of an official will no longer be necessary, which will make it easier to have all the vehicles that offer the transport service in this port”.

Currently, in the Vallarta municipality, there are 3,403 units that offer service in different types of transport: 333 units that represent 9.7 percent are collective public transport buses; 1,331 vehicles belong to the digital platforms of Uber and Didi, which together account for 39.1 percent, and 1,739 vehicles are traditional taxis, which reach 51 percent.

In the same way, the registry has the accreditable documentation of 4,207 drivers, so the issuance of QR codes will be developed within the update of the annual registry, and this will not generate an extra cost.

What will this QR code be used for?

This tool will allow the delivery of instruments and data, for the identification, monitoring, and verification of both vehicles and drivers through a QR code that will be carried on the front and rear of the cars, in order to increase the safety of the Vallartans and tourists, reported the state government.

It would be recommended for users of transportation services to scan the QR code prior to entering the vehicle. In addition to being able to verify your driver is legally operating in the city, the system can be useful for passengers who leave personal items in a car to have the driver’s registration number scanned to easily locate the vehicle where personal items were left. However, the QR code is only useful if the passenger scans the code.

