Alleged Assailant Arrested in the Tragic Murder of Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, LGBTIQ Advocate

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A suspect, Miguel Ángel R., has been detained in connection with the murder of Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, a resident of Puerto Vallarta and member of the LGBTIQ community.
Castro Guízar, whose body was discovered buried in a vacant lot on 18 de Marzo Street in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood on June 5, had attended a Pride March just days before his mysterious disappearance on May 25.
According to an autopsy report, Castro Guízar died from third-degree head trauma. The suspect, Miguel Ángel R., who was . . .
