Historic Church Emerges From Lake Amidst Severe Drought in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Amidst severe drought devastating various regions of Mexico, the Nezahualcóyotl Dam in Chiapas, the country’s seventh largest, is currently at a mere 29% of its capacity. This dire situation, however, has unveiled an awe-inspiring archaeological spectacle – the church of Santiago.

Submerged for the majority of the past 59 years, this historic church of the old town of Quechula, municipality of Tecpatán, has emerged in all its glory, marking only the second instance of such occurrence since the dam’s construction in 1964.

Roberto Ramos Maza, president of the Chiapas Bicentennial Civil Association, said that these historical edifices, including the Quechula temple, were strategically located along primary communication routes. “The river served as a bridge, connecting the Gulf Coast with the central entity,” he noted.

Maza further highlighted the significance of the Quechula temple, one of the most impressive monuments of evangelization in Chiapas. “Dominican Friars put forth tremendous efforts to construct such grand temples, hinting at a prosperous pre-Hispanic town brimming with inhabitants,” Maza elaborated.

These Dominican constructions, including the one in Quechula, hold unique status in Mexico, with importance extending beyond mere history to aesthetics. A few of these temples were once considered for UNESCO’s list of human heritage sites, but unfortunately, these plans never materialized.

Survivors from Old Quechula, including Mrs. Rosario Hernández Hernández, recount a past when the church was already built with surrounding houses. Their shared nostalgia fills the air as the receding waters reveal their once-submerged town.

Despite being underwater for most of its existence, the church retains much of its structure. It still features three arches, a left wall reinforced by buttresses of Dominican construction, and walls crafted from brick and ball stone. It also boasts quarry ornaments, and measures 61 meters long by 10 meters high.

Miguel García Aguilera, a resident of New Quechula, shared that it’s now possible to see the foundations of other ancient buildings, along with the church. “The ruins of houses and a town square are still in good condition, despite their long submersion,” he stated.

The diminished waters of the reservoir in 2009 and 2015 had previously allowed partial visibility of the church, attracting tourists who accessed the site by boat. This year’s high temperatures have left the site entirely exposed, enabling foot access for visitors like Guillermo Ríos, who traveled from the capital of Chiapas.

Reflecting on the site, Ríos commented, “It is truly remarkable to envision its creation, the impact of the Spanish conquest on the Mexican people, and that such a relic remained standing, submerged for so long.”

Local inhabitants regard one of the most important churches in the Mexican southeast with intense nostalgia, a site preserving history, faith, and mysticism. As they behold the Santiago temple’s splendor, they remain uncertain of when it will once again sink beneath the water’s surface.