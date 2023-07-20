American Express Exits Banking in Mexico, Shifts Focus to Credit Card Services

Mexico Will See a Mass Exodus of Americans if the Dollar Continues to Fall Against the Peso

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Renowned financial guru and North American influencer, Jakenomada, drops a massive bombshell on his audience. The escalating value of the Mexican peso versus the ailing US dollar threatens to spark a dramatic escape of American 'gringos' residing in Mexico. Pandemic-era expats are already feeling the squeeze as their living expenses skyrocket…