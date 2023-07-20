Definitive Suspension of Anti-Smoking Law Provides Relief for 130 Restaurants and Bars in Puerto Vallarta

July 20, 2023
,

PUERTO VALLARTA - In a decisive victory for the hospitality industry, the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) has secured a definitive suspension of the decree to reform the General Law for Tobacco Control, set to benefit 130 restaurants and bars in Puerto Vallarta.

The announcement was made by Jorge Luis Carbajal Díaz, the president of Canirac in Puerto Vallarta, who made it clear that the suspension applies only to the member establishments of the organization. This follows Canirac's legal efforts to challenge the legislation that imposed new measures for the consumption of tobacco in public spaces since January.

