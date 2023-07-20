Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 20, 2023: Sunny and Hot Day with Chance of Rain

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Thursday's weather forecast for Puerto Vallarta indicates a mix of warm temperatures, potential rain showers, and moderate cloud cover. During the day, the temperature is expected to rise to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. It is advisable to dress accordingly and protect yourself from the sun's intense rays by wearing light clothing, a cap, and applying sunscreen. Carrying an umbrella may also be a good idea, considering the 42% chance of rain throughout the day.
The cloudiness level is projected to be around 70%, indicating that skies will be partly cloudy . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.