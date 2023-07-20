Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 20, 2023: Sunny and Hot Day with Chance of Rain

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Thursday's weather forecast for Puerto Vallarta indicates a mix of warm temperatures, potential rain showers, and moderate cloud cover. During the day, the temperature is expected to rise to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. It is advisable to dress accordingly and protect yourself from the sun's intense rays by wearing light clothing, a cap, and applying sunscreen. Carrying an umbrella may also be a good idea, considering the 42% chance of rain throughout the day.

The cloudiness level is projected to be around 70%, indicating that skies will be partly cloudy . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.