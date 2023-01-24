VACATION RENTALS

American woman died after falling from a building in Mexico City

January 23, 2023
, ,

A woman identified as Anna died on the morning of January 23 after falling from a balcony located in a building in the Nápoles neighborhood, Benito Juárez, Mexico City.

According to the reports, the 30-year-old woman and American nationality lost her life on . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website