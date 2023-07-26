An exceptionally bright meteor, accompanied by a thunderous roar, lights up the night skies of Jalisco (video)

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - When Night Turned to Day: The Incredible Moment a Fireball Exploded Over Mexico's Sky! Was it a sign from the cosmos, or just a spectacular show of nature's raw power? Don't miss our in-depth look at this awe-inspiring phenomenon that left residents gazing skyward in amazement!

Residents across Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco were left in awe late on Tuesday, July 25, when an unexpected celestial event – a fireball, or an exceptionally bright meteor – briefly transformed night into day. Keep reading to see the video!

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.