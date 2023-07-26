Washington State Fire Department Donates Vehicle and Equipment to Puerto Vallarta Firefighters

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a remarkable show of international camaraderie and goodwill, the Pend Oreille County Fire Department of Washington state, United States, has gifted a vital set of emergency response equipment to the Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Firefighters (CPFB). The donation, facilitated through the American Legion, was warmly received by local authorities in a ceremony held at the central base of the CPFB.

Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez expressed deep gratitude, stating, “Gratitude is a gift that multiplies when you share it with others.” He emphasized the significance of the American Legion's ongoing . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.