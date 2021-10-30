An ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in Puerto Vallarta

The president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association, Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz said that an ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in the beach destination.

Despite the fact that there is no definite figure for reservations, a favorable forecast for the city is expected with the opening of the borders with the United States.

The return of Canadian tourism and opening flights again with the UK abounds in the economic reactivation of the city, said Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz, president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association.

The hotel leader said that the season is expected to be “explosive”, as it was for the national market in summer, and that Puerto Vallarta is the first tourist destination in the country whose population of legal age has been vaccinated against Covid- 19, a fact that brings security to visitors, especially foreign tourists seeking safe and healthy destinations.

“The forecasts are favorable and we hope that they will improve as the days go by,” Garcíarce Monraz explained, noting that national tourism is always the one that reserves the last minute but also contributes to the economic reactivation that is taking place right now in Puerto Vallarta.

