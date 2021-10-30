The president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association, Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz said that an ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in the beach destination.
Despite the fact that there is no definite figure for reservations, a favorable forecast for the city is expected with the opening of the borders with the United States.
The return of Canadian tourism and opening flights again with the UK abounds in the economic reactivation of the city, said Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz, president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association.
The hotel leader said that the season is expected to be “explosive”, as it was for the national market in summer, and that Puerto Vallarta is the first tourist destination in the country whose population of legal age has been vaccinated against Covid- 19, a fact that brings security to visitors, especially foreign tourists seeking safe and healthy destinations.
“The forecasts are favorable and we hope that they will improve as the days go by,” Garcíarce Monraz explained, noting that national tourism is always the one that reserves the last minute but also contributes to the economic reactivation that is taking place right now in Puerto Vallarta.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta increases security while expecting millions of tourists in the closing months of 2021 After 19 months of a complicated economic situation due to the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta finally expects to have a busy end of the year, so it is already preparing for the arrival of millions of tourists. The Government of Jalisco reported today that together with municipal and federal authorities they have already armed a security…
- An ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in Puerto Vallarta The president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association, Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz said that an ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in the beach destination. Despite the fact that there is no definite figure for reservations, a favorable forecast for the city is expected with the opening of the borders with the United States. The…
- Jalisco moves to the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced that due to the results obtained both in schools and in terms of vaccination and prevention measures against the coronavirus, this week, Jalisco will go to a green traffic light, the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission in the Federal Government’s pandemic alert system. “In fact, let me…
- Time change in Mexico 2021: turn the clock back one hour to winter time The time change is a decree by law in Mexico that was established in 1996 with the aim of saving electricity and taking advantage of sunlight, and the next day to change the time is the last Sunday in October, which this year falls on October 31. Although most devices will change the time automatically, some…
- Two Federal Police are shot dead in Puerto Vallarta Two elements of the Federal Police were shot dead by a prisoner during a transfer in Puerto Vallarta when the suspect grabbed a gun from a policeman, shot two Federal Police, and fled. The police were transferred to a clinic in Puerto Vallarta, where they died. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of…