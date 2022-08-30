VACATION RENTALS

An overwhelming 80% of Mexico’s population supports military in the streets for security

August 30, 2022
The majority of Mexicans endorse the participation of the armed forces in public security tasks in order to combat organized crime, even with evidence of corruption and military involvement in kidnappings and killings.

According to the survey prepared by Buendía and Márquez for El Universal . . .


