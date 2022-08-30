Bad Bunny kisses male dancer at VMAs, Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera flashback

Bad Bunny has always known how to make his name a trend on social networks. The singer performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards gala, and during his live performance, he repeated the shock of Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera: he kissed two of his dancers, his male kiss being the most talked about and controversial of the night.

The reggaeton player made history by becoming the first non-English speaking singer to win the MTV VMAs as “Artist of the Year”, however, he became a trend, not because of the award or his performance, but because of the kiss with another man who shocked his millions of followers, mostly heterosexual, so the act has caused a great wave of criticism and debate. Much like Madonna, Britney, and Christina caused at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tití me preguntó began to play and the American and Latino audience did not hesitate to sing the viral song, however, in one part of the preformance, Bad Bunny decided to make history by kissing two of his dancers -a woman and a man – very quickly, although only seconds were more than enough for the moment to become the most transcendental of the night.

With thousands of comments on MTV ‘s social networks and being taken up indirectly by many more users on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok, Bad Bunny’s gay kiss is added to the list of actions that prove that he is more than an ally LGBT+. Although the subject of his sexuality only seems to matter to his heterosexual audience, the new generations have shown great euphoria for the moment that he is considered the new version of Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera and their lesbian kiss.

“In case you had any doubts about why Bad Bunny is the best reggaeton player in history, here I show you that a gay kiss does not affect him at all and his straight fans are scared.” “Bad Bunny is possibly bisexual because of everything he has expressed, but you know what? That doesn’t matter to me or to you because his work here is important and today he made history.” “I would have chosen a much more handsome boy, because that kiss is what the entire LGBT+ community has been waiting for for years. Even so, good for him, today he has many more fans than he already had”, they expressed on social networks.

“From my heart, I have no words to describe what I feel, the pride I feel to be at Yankee Stadium receiving this award. I always believed, from the beginning, that I could become great, that I could become one of the best singers in the world without having to change my culture, my language, my jargon; I am Benito Antonio Martínez from Puerto Rico for the whole world,” said the Puerto Rican excitedly, with the MTV award in his arms.

