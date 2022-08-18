Another day, another crocodile captured in Puerto Vallarta swimming near popular beach

Personnel from the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta (PCyBPV) managed to capture a crocodile approximately 2.5 meters long that had been swimming in the area since last August 14.

According to the PCyBPV report, at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, a specimen of approximately 2.5 meters long was captured at the height of the Sheraton hotel beach, at a distance of approximately 20 meters from the coastline.

The capture was achieved with the support of the B-43 boat under the command of firefighter 1 Carlos Gerardo Orozco Cordova and Biologist Idelfonso Ramos of the Environment Subdirectorate, using ropes and a pole.

This crocodile was reported on Sunday, August 14 at Playa de Oro, a beach that just yesterday received a Blue Flag certification. Playa de Oro was also the beach where a three-meter crocodile was captured just 11 days ago, on August 7.

Once in the place, lifeguards in infantry went to make recommendations to beach users to get out of the sea to avoid an accident, likewise, capture and monitoring work was coordinated with Environment personnel and Green Patrol personnel, using a boat and a jet ski with 5 force elements from the lifeguard area, until the capture.

After the capture, the reptile was transferred to the El Salado estuary for its release in the environmental protection zone.

Other recent crocodile sightings in Puerto Vallarta

On August 11, 2022, fishermen found a corpse with apparent evidence of a crocodile attack. The body had been mutilated and possibly belonging to a leg found a couple of weeks prior.

On August 7, a three-meter-long crocodile was captured on Playa de Oro, the same beach where the crocodile featured in the story was captured.

On August 5, Nuevo Nayarit (formally known as Nuevo Vallarta) closed its beach due to the presence of crocodiles.

On July 19, a crocodile attached two American tourists on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood.

On April 19, another three-meter-long crocodile was captured in Nuevo Nayarit.

