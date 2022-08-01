Another weekend of storms in Puerto Vallarta leaves flooding, downed trees, and mudslides

Puerto Vallarta authorities were activated during the heavy rain recorded Saturday night, carrying out preventive tours through various areas, attending to 911 calls, and activating machinery and work crews to attend to flooding and landslides.

It was around 10 p.m. when the first monitoring actions were undertaken in vulnerable areas, rivers and streams, by the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters.

In total, support was provided in 20 emergency or preventive services, including the rescue of two women in their vehicle that was swept away by the current on Calle Perú.

Assistance was also provided to a person who was reported to have been dragged by the current in the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. Authorities found an intoxicated male who had been dragged by flooding and needed rescue.

The report on a burning vehicle in the Bugambilias neighborhood was attended to without any incident, in addition, authorities attended to a report of a fallen fence on three vehicles and a house in the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. The fence of approximately 40 linear meters belonged to condominiums in the area. The residents of the affected house were removed, being two older adults, who were not injured and were transferred to the home of a relative.

The City Council staff also worked on the blockage of the storm drains on Pablo Picasso Street and Montessori Street in Las Glorias. Rock slides and materials were also removed from Calle Manantial and the south to north entrance of the highway tunnel.

The removal of 4 fallen trees, a fallen post, cables, and a light transformer was also carried out, the latter by the companies that provide these services.

