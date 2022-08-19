Apple warned of serious security flaws in iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple, the most famous technology company in Silicon Valley, has had to release an urgent update for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems because they discovered a 0-day vulnerability that was already being actively exploited by cybercriminals.

This threat was revealed by the digital technology portal “The crunch” and the company had to work urgently on the creation of a new security seal because the so-called 0-day attacks consist of system vulnerabilities that are identified by cybercriminals before the manufacturing company detects them.

When the company detects the flaw, in this case, Apple, its developers have 0 days to implement a security lock to reduce risks and curb attacks if cases have already occurred.

Regarding this incident with Apple, the detected vulnerability is called CVE-2022-32894 and allows third parties to enter the device system and take complete control of it, so it is very dangerous.

The other vulnerability is called CVE-2022-32893 and has previously been linked to flaws that occurred on the site or app store called “WebKit”

Although WebKit is not as well known, it is used by the official browser of the Safari company and other platforms, to access the web, which implies that if you manage to intervene, you can take control of the computer.

The update is now available for the following devices

Computers with macOS Monterey.

All iPhone from 6s models.

All iPad Pro models.

From iPad Air 2 to the latest version.

Fifth generation iPad and the following models.

All iPad mini from 4.

iPod touch 7th generation.

These are the instructions to update the devices

For iOS operating systems, i.e. all iPhone and iPad

Enter the Settings application. Touch General. Select the option that says “Software Update” At this point, you should wait a few seconds as the device system will communicate with the Apple servers to display the most recent version to update. The update should appear marked as “iOS 15.6.1″ Tap on “Download and install”

For Mac computers

Click on the apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Select “system preferences” Click on “Software Update” As in the previous case, you will have to wait a few seconds while the system loads the version to install. Tap on the version indicated as “macOS Monterey 12.5.1″ Click on “Download and install”

For both operating systems, it is necessary to have the equipment with a sufficient battery or, failing that, plugged into the power supply, since this process will consume energy and will occupy between 410 MB and 1.2 GB of processor capacity.

