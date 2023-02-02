At least 4,000 spring breakers expected in Puerto Vallarta this year

At least 4,000 spring breakers will arrive in Puerto Vallarta this year, bringing with them a significant economic benefit for the destination. This was confirmed by the manager of the office of the Municipal Tourism Directorate, Christian Preciado.

"We bring around 4,000 confirmed spring breakers with the holiday period, they are going to arrive at area hotels and also rent several villas in Puerto Vallarta, of course," said the municipal official, pointing out that there are several companies interested in bringing this type of tourist to the destination.

Derived from the national and . . .