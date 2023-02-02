The age-old question: Is it safe to travel to Mexico?

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A series of incidents, including taxi driver protests in Cancun while pulling Uber drivers and their passengers out of cars and beating them, and a stray bullet at the Culiacán Airport, have led foreign tourists to question whether it is safe to travel to Mexico, according to The New York Times.

The conflict between Uber drivers and a taxi union drew attention, the US media said, after a video of taxi drivers forcing a Russian-speaking family out of their car went viral when the unions had blocked the main road . . .