At least 7 cruise ships will make Puerto Vallarta their temporary home during COVID-19 pandemic

In less than 24 hours, the third cruise ship of the 6 that have humanitarian requests to dock in Puerto Vallarta has arrived.

It was shortly before 5:00 p.m. that the ship, Norwegian Joy, arrived at Pier 3 of the Puerto Vallarta Integral Port Administration (API). The ship arrived in this city with only its crew on board.

Despite the fact that no official information has been given by the federal agency, it has been reported that there will be at least 7 cruise ships that would arrive in Puerto Vallarta after not being able to enter US ports, due to their closure by mandate of President Donald Trump.

The requests have been made on a humanitarian basis, as the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had stated that out of humanity, the arrival of any vessel could not be denied in Mexico.

For this reason, in the course of the next few days more boats will be arriving. Due to Puerto Vallarta only having three docks, the rest will be docked within the Bay of Banderas.