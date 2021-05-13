Atmospheric alert deactivated in Puerto Vallarta

The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development deactivated the atmospheric alert in Puerto Vallarta, which had been active since last week due to fires in the southern mountains.

There were 66 elements belonging to the Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of the Puerto Vallarta City Council, the Intermunicipal Board of the Sierra Occidental Environment (JISOC), and ejidal brigades battling the fire.

According to the Government of Jalisco, the fire has already been eradicated in the San Clemente area, after more than 100 days of fire and 600 hectares affected.

The atmospheric alert is a sign of poor air quality, caused by pollution or some external agent that causes more harmful microparticles in the environment and that could contribute to health risks.

During an atmospheric alert, it is not advisable to carry out activities outdoors, use the mask while in public spaces and drive with caution, as it could reduce visibility.