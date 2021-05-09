Atmospheric alert activated in Puerto Vallarta

Due to the forest fire in the San Clemente area, in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) activated an Atmospheric Alert at 6:00 p.m. for the city.

The fire was registered last Thursday, May 2, there are currently 66 elements belonging to the Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of the Puerto Vallarta City Council, the Intermunicipal Board of the Sierra Occidental Environment (JISOC), and ejidal brigades battling the fire that is currently reported as under control.

The alert was activated due to the potential health risks for the surrounding population, for which recommendations are issued in coordination with the Jalisco Health Secretariat.

Citizens are asked that if they live in the area, or carry out activities near the site, heed the following recommendations: