Atmospheric Alert Extended to Puerto Vallarta as Forest Fires Deteriorate Air Quality Along the Jalisco Coast

SEMADET has expanded an atmospheric alert to eight Jalisco municipalities, including Puerto Vallarta and Tomatlán, as advancing forest fires send hazardous smoke into communities. Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, monitor air quality, and follow official advisories until the blazes are contained.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (SEMADET) activated an atmospheric alert on the night of Wednesday, May 14, at 10:00 PM, as a series of persistent forest fires along the Jalisco coastline began to degrade air quality across several municipalities. Initially declared for Puerto . . .