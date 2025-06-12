Authorities seize shark fins cargo bound for China

Profepa and Navy inspectors in Ensenada seize a historic shark fins cargo of 2,433 kg bound for Shanghai after failing CITES checks.

Inspectors from Mexico’s Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), working with the Mexican Navy (SEMAR), intercepted and secured a container holding 2,433 kilograms of dehydrated shark fins at the Port of Ensenada. The shipment was destined for Shanghai, China, marking what Profepa described as a “historic seizure” in the trade of these parts.

The operation began when naval personnel flagged the suspicious consignment on June 5. Upon inspection at the port’s strategic facility, authorities discovered 135 large sacks filled with dried shark fins. The contents were unloaded, weighed, and sorted by species in coordination with SEMAR and Customs officials.

A breakdown of the fins revealed:

1,282.35 kg from various shark and ray species

151.65 kg of bull shark fins (Carcharhinus leucas)

317.38 kg of scalloped hammerhead fins (Sphyrna lewini)

682.22 kg of silky shark fins (Carcharhinus falciformis)

Profepa noted that some of the specimens were juvenile or neonate sharks, raising additional concerns over the impact on breeding populations.

Under Mexico’s NOM-029-PESC-2006 regulation on responsible shark and ray fishing, removing only fins from these animals is strictly prohibited. Moreover, the export of bull sharks, scalloped hammerheads, and silky sharks falls under CITES Appendix II, which requires controlled trade to prevent threats to their survival.

During the seizure, inspectors requested the valid CITES export permit for the shipment. When the documentation failed to demonstrate legal authorization for export to China, Profepa ordered an immediate provisional seizure. Customs authorities were instructed to immobilize the container to prevent any attempt to move the cargo out of the country.

“In the absence of proper certification, we cannot allow this product to leave Mexican territory,” a Profepa spokesperson said. “We will continue to work closely with all relevant agencies to ensure enforcement of environmental laws.”

Profepa has committed to coordinate further investigations with national and international partners to determine the origin of the fins and identify those responsible for the illegal shipment. The agency emphasized that this case underscores its ongoing efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and protect vulnerable marine species.